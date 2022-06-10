Oxford to celebrate links with German twin city Bonn
- Published
A series of events will be held to mark the 75th anniversary of the twinning between Oxford and German city Bonn.
The cities were two of the first to be linked as part of a post-war reconciliation programme between UK and German cities in 1947.
The celebrations include a performance of Beethoven's Ninth Symphony with singers from Bonn and a Burgerfest in Gloucester Green.
Oxford currently has six other twin cities, including Padua in Italy.
About 200 Bonn residents are expected to travel to Oxford to join the celebrations, which will include singing, dancing, discussions and exploring future friendship links.
Bonn is the birthplace of Beethoven and served as West Germany's capital city from 1949 until reunification in 1989.
It is the gateway of the key Ahr wine region and serves as the home of 18 organisations of the United Nations.
District Mayor of Bonn, Jochen Reeh-Schall, will be welcomed by the Lord Mayor of Oxford, James Fry, at a reception at Oxford Town Hall on 16 June.
Mr Fry said: "Oxford's twinning with Bonn is one of the most highly valued international relationships that the city enjoys.
"It was established at a time when the dreadful wounds caused by the World War were still very fresh in people's minds and was a brave and courageous initiative.
"It is wonderful that the links forged then have been reinforced over the subsequent 75 years."
Mr Reeh-Schall said: "In times of international crisis, this friendship is a rock in the surf.
"We not only maintain the partnership-based exchange between politicians; rather, this partnership is actively lived out by many volunteers in culture, sport, science and education."
Oxford's other twin cities are Grenoble in France, Leiden in the Netherlands, Wroclaw in Poland, Leon in Nicaragua and Ramallah in Palestine.
It was twinned with Russian city Perm but severed the link in March after the invasion of Ukraine.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.