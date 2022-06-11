Women's Tour: Thousands line the streets for final stage
- Published
Thousands of people turned out to watch cyclists race the final stage of the Women's Tour.
The race of more than 100 riders started in Chipping Norton and ended in Oxford on Saturday.
Stage Six was won by Lorena Wiebes, with Clara Copponi second and Elisa Longo-Borghini third.
The final standings saw Italian Longo-Borghini top the podium, with Grace Brown coming second and third spot going to Kasia Niewiadoma.
This year's Tour featured the biggest field in the British race's eight-year history, with 108 riders from 18 teams taking part.
The Women's Tour 2022 final podium
🥇 @ElisaLongoB
🥈 @GLBrown321
🥉 @KNiewiadoma#WomensTour #UCIWWT pic.twitter.com/9hXhooYGzO
