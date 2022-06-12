Kidlington: Fire crews tackle blaze involving gas cylinders
A "large" fire involving a "significant" number of gas cylinders and wooden pallets broke out on a construction site.
It took hold at Langford Locks, in Langford Lane, Kidlington, at about 22:20 BST on Saturday.
Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze was visible from across the Kidlington, Begbrooke and A44 area "due to the initial intense development".
The cause of the fire remains unknown.
No-one was injured but some of the gas cylinders flew into the air after being punctured in the fire.
Two crews from Kidlington and Oxford, as well as a water carrier from Wheatley, attended the scene and left at 00:45 BST on Sunday.
