People's Park in Banbury closed to public after stabbing
- Published
A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being stabbed.
The 21-year-old was attacked at People's Park in Banbury at about 16:00 BST on Saturday.
Police patrols in the area are increasing and the park remains closed as part of an ongoing investigation.
No-one has been arrested and witnesses have been urged to come forward. Thames Valley Police said it would look to reopen the park as soon as possible.
Police thanked members of the public who provided first aid to the victim before emergency services arrived.
Anyone with dashcam footage of the incident has been asked to contact the police.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.