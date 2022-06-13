Oxford LTNs: Safety concerns raised after alleged assault
Safety concerns have been raised after an alleged assault over controversial traffic-calming measures.
Oxford's Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) are designed to restrict through traffic on residential roads.
Some have been vandalised since being introduced in May, forcing the council to spend £12,000 repairing them.
Thames Valley Police said it was investigating an alleged assault on Thursday after an argument broke out between some cyclists and residents.
The LTNs trial in the Divinity Road, St Clement's and St Mary's areas of the city is designed to allow residential access but prevent the roads being used as short-cuts.
Since it started there have been a number of reports of vandalism, mostly of bollards being knocked down or pulled from the ground.
Some residents have taken to forming chains of "human bollards" in a bid to stop through traffic.
Linda Elms, who lives on Howard St where the reported assault took place, said: "There's a lot of people who are getting very het up on both sides. It's going to turn ugly and it's going to turn nasty."
Another resident said LTNs were "confusing the motorist, the cyclist, the pedestrian - it's just a massive safety concern."
A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: "A group of people were involved in an altercation after some motorists tried to drive down Howard Street despite the Low Traffic Neighbourhood bollards.
"One of the bollards has been illegally removed, which has left enough room for the vehicles to get through, causing an argument with some cyclists and residents."
Oxfordshire County Council said the damage to the bollard was "obviously something we take very seriously, as it presents a significant safety risk to road users, pedestrians and cyclists alike".
It added: "We remain committed to making safe and reinstating damaged filters - each time at significant cost to the tax payer."
The first LTNs were introduced in Church Cowley, Temple Cowley and Florence Park in March 2021.
They have been popular with some residents who say they have made streets safer, but others believe LTNs have made roads elsewhere more congested and damaged business.
