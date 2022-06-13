Banbury park stabbing: Second teenager held in attempted murder probe
A second teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in a park.
The victim, aged 21, was attacked in People's Park in Banbury, Oxfordshire, on Saturday at about 16:00 BST.
Thames Valley Police said he was given first aid by passers-by and remains in hospital in a "serious but stable condition".
The 16-year-old boy from Banbury remains in police custody.
The force said a 15-year-old boy from Oxford, also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, remains in custody.
Police are appealing to anyone with mobile phone footage of the incident to come forward. The park has re-opened to the public.
