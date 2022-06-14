Greater Leys stabbing: Boy stabbed and two others arrested
Two boys have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the stabbing of another boy.
Police were called by the ambulance service to Coltsfoot Square in Greater Leys, Oxford, at about 16:00 BST with a report that a boy had been stabbed.
The 14-year-old was taken to hospital where he is currently in a serious but stable condition.
Two 16-year-olds from Oxford are in custody.
Thames Valley Police said scene-watches were in place in the area, with an increased police presence.
Supt Bruce Riddell, the local policing area commander for Oxford, said: "This incident has led to my officers making very swift arrests, and we believe this is now contained and there is no wider threat to the public."
He added: "I know this incident will have caused concern in the local community, but I would reiterate to the public that we have made arrests and are conducting thorough enquiries.
"If you have any concerns, please do not hesitate to speak to any of my officers in the area."
Police have appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.
