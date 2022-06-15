Banbury park stabbing: Three boys charged in attempted murder probe
Three teenage boys have been charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed in a park.
The victim, a 21-year-old man, was attacked in People's Park, Banbury, Oxfordshire, on Saturday afternoon.
He was given first aid by passers-by and remains in hospital in a stable condition, police said.
Thames Valley Police said two boys, aged 16 from Banbury, and a 15-year-old boy from Oxford were due to appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court.
The three boys were among five arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
Two 16-year-old boys from Banbury remain in police custody.
