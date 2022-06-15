Cecil Rhodes plaque at Oxford University could be listed
- Published
A University of Oxford plaque commemorating the British imperialist Cecil Rhodes could be given listed status by the government.
The Oriel College memorial is near the statue that sparked years of protests by the Rhodes Must Fall campaign.
A report by Historic England said the plaque did not merit legal protection.
But the college said it had been notified by the Department of Culture Media and Sport it was "minded" to list it.
Rhodes, a 19th Century businessman and politician in southern Africa, was a student at Oriel and left the college £100,000 - about £12.5m in today's money.
Campaigners say he represented white supremacy and was steeped in colonialism and racism.
It comes after the government questioned the advice by Historic England, which stated the bronze plaque lacked a "richness of detail" to make it of national interest.
The body also said there was a "limited depth" to Rhodes' connection with the place, with his legacy well represented by "buildings and sculptural work of greater architectural interest".
In 2021 Oriel's governing body said it wished to remove the plaque and statue, a decision "backed" by the independent commission appointed to examine its future and Rhodes' legacy.
But it later said it would not seek to move them due to costs and "complex" planning processes.
In a statement Oriel College said: "The College has been notified by the Department of Culture Media and Sport (DCMS) that, following a review of a previous decision, they are 'minded to' list the Cecil Rhodes plaque on King Edward Street.
"Oriel's Governing Body made a series of decisions last year upon the publication of the Rhodes Commission's report and remains committed to the actions announced at that time.
"We are proud of the progress that we have made on our Equality, Diversity and Inclusion initiatives so far and look forward to continuing this important work in the future."
The government has been approached for comment.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.