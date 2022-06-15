Oxford stabbing: Further arrests in attempted murder probe
Two more boys have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 14-year-boy was stabbed.
Police and paramedics were called to Coltsfoot Square in Greater Leys, Oxford, at about 16:00 BST on Tuesday after the boy was injured.
He was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.
Two boys, aged 15 and 16 and from Oxford, were arrested on Wednesday. Two 16-year-olds, who were arrested on Tuesday, remain in custody.
Supt Bruce Riddell, of Thames Valley Police, said officers were not looking for anyone else in connection with the stabbing.
"This is a concerning incident which involves young people being involved in serious violence," he added.
The victim and offenders are believed to be known to each other.
