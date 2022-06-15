Van driver jailed for 'dangerous chance' death in Oxfordshire
A van driver who killed a man after crashing head-on into his car, while trying to overtake another vehicle, has been jailed.
Aron Hicks, 28, was driving a white Ford Transit van on the A417 near Blewbury, Oxfordshire, on 4 May 2020.
He overtook one vehicle and tried to overtake another as a Honda Civic approached on the other side.
Its driver, 78-year-old Brian Hunt, died later that day. Police said the manoeuvre was a "dangerous chance".
Hicks, of Mytchett Road, Camberley, Surrey, suffered minor injuries when his van overturned.
He was charged by police in February. He admitted one count of dangerous driving at Oxford Crown Court on Tuesday.
Hicks was jailed for three years and four months and disqualified from driving for three years and eight months.
Sgt Dom Mahon, of Thames Valley Police, said Hicks "was in a hurry that morning and decided to take a dangerous chance, which tragically cost Brian Hunt his life".
"Hicks' reckless actions have torn a family apart and will have lifelong consequences for everybody who has been touched by this avoidable tragedy," he added.
