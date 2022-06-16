Oxford stabbing: Teenager charged after boy, 14, stabbed

Police were called by the ambulance service to Coltsfoot Square in Greater Leys, Oxford, on Tuesday

A teenager has been charged with wounding with intent after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed.

The 16-year-old, from Oxford, was charged on Wednesday after the attack at about 16:00 BST in Samphire Road, Greater Leys, on Tuesday. He will appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court later.

The victim remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Two boys, 16, and another boy, 15, all from Oxford, were bailed until 13 July.

