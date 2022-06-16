Oxford stabbing: Teenager charged after boy, 14, stabbed
- Published
A teenager has been charged with wounding with intent after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed.
The 16-year-old, from Oxford, was charged on Wednesday after the attack at about 16:00 BST in Samphire Road, Greater Leys, on Tuesday. He will appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court later.
The victim remains in hospital in a stable condition.
Two boys, 16, and another boy, 15, all from Oxford, were bailed until 13 July.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.