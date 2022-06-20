Oxford nurse Francesca Lennon to cycle 3,200 miles in 70 days
A nurse is cycling more than 3,200 miles (5,140km) across the UK to raise money for children's hospices.
Francesca Lennon has set off from Oxford to begin a tour of 54 hospices in a bid to raise £500,000 to support their work.
The paediatric nurse from Chenies in Buckinghamshire chose Helen & Douglas house as the first hospice because she worked there supporting families.
The 35-year-old is aiming to complete her challenge in 70 days.
Having worked for the NHS for 10 years before moving into the children's hospice sector, Ms Lennon said she's seen "first hand" what the children and their families go through.
She said: "I just suddenly realised how much support they offer and how little people know about what they do.
"I'm in a very privileged position in that I get to be with them on their journey and support them through some of the most difficult times of their lives, which most people don't see.
"I wanted to find a way to be able to share that with people and show what families go through and then what children's hospices do to support them."
Ms Lennon founded charity ChatUK as part of her challenge - to educate people on the importance of the hospice sector. All funds raised from her cycle will go to children's palliative care charity Together for Short Lives.
She is also taking on the 3,200 mile journey in memory of her close friend's son, Henry, who died four months ago of acute myeloid leukaemia aged nine.
Ms Lennon has named her bike Henry in his honour, as she said he "always wanted to help others".
She will be cycling through areas including Bristol, Birmingham, Manchester, Cambridge, Sheffield, Belfast and Scotland and aims to do 46 miles per day.
