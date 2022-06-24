Doctor accused of sex assaults in Oxford and Cambridge loses ban appeal
- Published
A doctor who was struck off over accusations he stared at a patient's breasts and sexually touched another has failed to have his ban overturned.
Anandagopal Srinivasan was removed from the medical register in May 2021.
He was acquitted of criminal charges relating to the incidents in Cambridge in 2014 and Oxford in 2016 but a standards panel found they had happened as the complainants said.
High Court judge Mr Justice Sweeting dismissed Dr Srinivasan's appeal.
Mr Srinivasan was a medical student working at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge in October 2014 when the first complaint was made.
The woman said he lifted up her top, exposed her breasts and then stared at them while using a stethoscope during an examination.
The second complaint was made after Mr Srinivasan had qualified as a doctor and was undertaking his foundation year at the accident and emergency department at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.
The woman complained he had inappropriately touched her during another examination in October 2016.
He was acquitted at Oxford Crown Court of the assault in Cambridge in November 2018. He was also cleared of the assault in Oxford in May 2019 following a retrial at the same court.
Mr Srinivasan appealed the Medical Practitioners' Tribunal Service's findings on the basis that they were "wrong and/or irrational".
Mr Justice Sweeting said the tribunal's findings were "more than adequate for [Mr Srinivasan] to understand" why he was struck off.
Dismissing the appeal, he said the tribunal's findings "accord with the evidence".
