Bampton Downton Abbey building restored after fundraising
One of the buildings used in hit TV show Downton Abbey has been restored after nearly 10 years of fundraising.
The 17th Century former school in Bampton, Oxfordshire, was depicted in the series as Downton Cottage Hospital.
The upper floor - previously deemed unsafe - now features a revamped room and new oak staircase.
More than £400,000 was raised by the Bampton Community Archive and the Bampton Exhibition Foundation to fund the work.
The shop and exhibition space at the site have also been modernised while the upper floor, which had been empty and inaccessible, now features a new space called the "Lewington Room".
It has been named after Jo Lewington, the Bampton woman behind the idea of the renovation project.
The building is now the base for the Bampton Community Hub.
Stars of Downton Abbey previously backed the bid to save the building.
Bampton is also home to other familiar locations from the programme such as St Michael and All Angels Church, Mrs Crawley's House and The Grantham Arms.
