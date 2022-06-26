Residents of Testworth house escape 'moments' before fire
- Published
Residents of a house escaped "moments" before it was engulfed in flames, a fire service has said.
Four fire crews were sent to the property in Testworth, near Thame in Oxfordshire, at 22:00 BST on Saturday.
Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews worked "tirelessly" to prevent the flames spreading to a neighbouring house.
It said its initial findings suggested the fire was caused by a "battery-powered item" that was being charged.
In a post on Facebook, the service said: "The occupants were able to fortunately escape moments before the fire took hold and spread throughout."
