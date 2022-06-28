Campsfield House: MP furious at plan to reopen immigration centre
A plan to reopen a former immigration removal centre has been criticised as "disgraceful" by a Lib Dem MP.
Campsfield House in Kidlington, Oxfordshire, shut in 2018 after years of problems, including riots, escapes and complaints about conditions.
Layla Moran says the community "will be incredibly dismayed by this announcement" after previously winning their fight to get the facility closed.
The Home Office said it would reveal more details later.
Ms Moran, the MP for Oxford West and Abingdon, claimed the site could be redeveloped to create a 400-bed immigration removal centre (IRC) for adult males - it previously had space for 282 detainees.
It used to house a range of people, mainly including asylum seekers and foreign national offenders.
Ms Moran said: "This disgraceful decision reflects at best a failure of policy and at worst complete heartlessness from the Home Office.
"Our community fought for years to close this facility, and will be incredibly dismayed by this announcement.
"Locking people up for months on end - without giving them any idea how long they'll be detained - is inhumane and unnecessary."
The final inspection of the facility before it shut found that 41% of its detainees felt unsafe.
The average length of detention was 55 days, but some were held for "excessive periods, with the longest detention at one year, five months".
Originally a young offender institution, Campsfield became an immigration centre in 1993.