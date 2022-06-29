In Pictures: Henley Royal Regatta 2022 starts in Oxfordshire
Thousands of spectators have flocked to Henley Royal Regatta to watch rowers battle it out on the River Thames in Oxfordshire.
More than 300,000 people are expected to attend the racing which features about 300 knockout races across 26 events
This year, a record 419 crews have qualified from 17 nations. Competitors range from Olympians to school and university rowers.
Now running for six days, racing started on Tuesday and ends on Sunday.
The event was cancelled for the first time in its history in 2020, other than during the world wars, due to the Covid pandemic.
