Oxford City Council facing 'tough choices' over budget cuts
- Published
An authority has announced it needs to save 20% of its £27m annual budget because of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the cost of living crisis.
Oxford City Council said "tough choices" would have to be made to cut £5.5m annually by the 2026/27 financial year.
It said it would prioritise protecting services that support the most vulnerable.
But it said a financial settlement from the government would reduce any impact.
In a letter to the Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, deputy leader of the council Ed Turner said it had "bent over backwards to work more efficiently" but faced "new ongoing pressures".
He wrote that the combination of "fallout from the pandemic, rising energy costs, and other inflation-related pressures" represented a "huge threat to local authorities whose funding has already been sharply cut".
He added: "The 'low hanging fruit' has long been picked, and we cannot make further reductions in spending without adversely affecting local people."
Austerity measures
The BBC has asked the government for comment.
The council said bin collections and street cleaning would be among the services protected.
It said over the last decade it had seen a £7m reduction in funding because of austerity measures, including no direct grant funding from the government for its core activities.
It also saved £12m by creating revenue through Oxford Direct Services, which offers gardening, construction work and vehicle repair.
It said the impact of Covid in particular would cost it £23m from 2020 to 2026.
In a statement Mr Turner said: "We are looking at ways to save money and generate income to mitigate the impact and avoid needing to reduce services, but if we do not receive additional funding from the government, there will be some tough choices to be made."
The cabinet is due to meet on 13 July to agree on a new budget strategy.
