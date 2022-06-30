Oxford's Ultimate Picture Palace becomes community-owned
A campaign to secure the future of an independent cinema has been a blockbusting success.
Oxford's Ultimate Picture Palace (UPP) will be community-owned after raising £366,585 through community shares.
Its future was secured when it reached its £312,575 target, but the extra amount raised means further long-term improvements can be made to the building.
Executive director Micaela Tuckwell said it was a "huge relief".
The cinema in Jeune Street first opened in 1911. Its last owner was Becky Hallsmith, who died in 2018.
Celebrity supporters
The share offer was launched in April to prevent the city's only independent cinema from being sold on the open market.
Ms Tuckwell said: "We are so very grateful to everyone who has supported and invested in our campaign to secure our beloved UPP's future.
"This uniquely historic cinema is now truly owned by a community that clearly treasures it so much."
She said they could now "move forward with confidence to continue to run the cinema in the way that has captured so many people's imaginations, loyalty and support".
UPP committee member Margaret Wolf called it a "historic date in the cinema's long and hugely-loved life".
She added: "It's been a long hard four years but this is undeniably the best outcome we could have ever hoped for."
The small cinema in Cowley has touched the lives of many, with Sam Mendes, Hugh Bonneville, Chris Morris and BAFTA CEO Pippa Harris among those who have expressed a fondness for it.
Richard Curtis, who watched films there during his university days, called it a "great cinema".
