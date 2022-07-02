In pictures: Campsfield Immigration centre captured

CampsfieldGetty Images
Campsfield was shut in 2018 after years of problems, including riots, escapes and complaints about conditions

Pictures have emerged showing the Campsfield House detention centre which could be set to reopen.

Published by a press agency, the images show the disused immigration facility in Kidlington, Oxfordshire.

It was shut in 2018 after years of problems, including riots, escapes and complaints about conditions.

The Home Office previously told the BBC it would talk to interested parties about the plans to reopen.

Getty Images
MP Layla Moran previously said the decision to reopen reflected "complete heartlessness from the Home Office"

Local councillors and MP Layla Moran have expressed their frustration at the prospect of the centre being reopened.

Oxford City Council leader Susan Brown said it would be "inhumane" to open the centre, which she said "dehumanised refugees".

While Ms Moran, the MP for Oxford West and Abingdon, said the community would be "incredibly dismayed" after previously winning their fight to get the facility closed.

Getty Images
The immigration detention centre was used to house a range of people, mainly asylum seekers and foreign national offenders.
Getty Images
Councillor Brown said Oxford City Council is "unequivocally opposed" to the re-opening
Getty Images
The Home Office previously said the welfare of future detainees would be of the "utmost importance"
Getty Images
The new facility could accommodate up to 400 male detainees
Getty Images
It is not expected to open until at least late 2023
Getty Images
Minister for Justice, Tom Pursglove, said the new centre would "ensure sufficient detention capacity"

Originally a young offender institution, Campsfield became an immigration centre in 1993.

It was used to house a range of people, mainly asylum seekers and foreign national offenders.

The final inspection of the 282-bed facility, before it shut in 2018, found that 41% of its detainees felt unsafe.

The re-opened facility, which could accommodate up to 400 male detainees, is not expected to open until at least late 2023.

All pictures subject to copyright.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics