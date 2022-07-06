Henley Festival: Black-tie event celebrates 40 years
- Published
Henley Festival is set to open later in celebration of its 40th year.
Sir Tom Jones is among headline acts at the event, which opens in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, at 17:00 BST and runs until Sunday.
To celebrate the festival's milestone anniversary, organisers have launched a charitable initiative - RISE - aimed at nurturing new and local talent.
A 40th anniversary concert, with Katherine Jenkins and Jack Savoretti, will close the black-tie event.
Other acts set to play include The Script, Craig David, Boney M, DJ Pete Tong, Jules Buckley and the Heritage Orchestra, plus comedians Jo Brand and Maisie Adam.
The RISE initiative will see up-and-coming young musicians, comedians and visual artists showcase their talent at the festival.
Organisers said: "We feel it's our mission to nurture the next generation of creative talent, especially after the devastating effect of the pandemic on the cultural sector."
Last year's festival was held in September after being postponed for 12 months in July 2020 and again in March 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The festival, which was first held in 1982, attracts about 25,000 people each year.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.