Oxford Health NHS Trust brings back masks after Covid surge
A surge in Covid cases has prompted a hospital trust to re-introduce mandatory mask-wearing in buildings.
The rule applies to Oxford Health NHS Trust services in Oxfordshire, Wiltshire, Buckinghamshire and Somerset.
Patients can still have up to two visitors for at least an hour every day, if acceptable to the ward.
Chief Nurse Marie Crofts said: "We have a duty of care to do all we can to limit the risk of infection.
"With Covid-19 on the increase in the community, we ask you to please wear a mask while you are with us. Together we need to do all we can to protect each other and our patients."
Across the UK, the latest figures show an estimated 2.3 million people or one in 30 has the virus.
'Wash hands'
Hospital cases and infections are still down on earlier peaks but health chief Dame Jenny Harries told the BBC on Sunday that there could still be an impact on treating other patients.
The trust said all visitors will be expected to wash their hands or use alcohol gel on entering and leaving wards.
Anyone who has flu-like or Covid-19 symptoms or feels unwell is told not to attend any facility.
The trust delivers specialist mental health services in Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Wiltshire and Bath and North East Somerset.
It also provides community health services in Oxfordshire, including dementia services and school nurses.
Minor injuries units in Abingdon and Witney and first aid units in Wallingford, Chipping Norton and Bicester, are also operated by the trust.
