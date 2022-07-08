Henley Festival: Ex-PM Theresa May parties as Boris steps down

Theresa May dancingGetty Images
Former prime minister Theresa May watched Craig David at the festival on Thursday

Former prime minister Theresa May was spotted enjoying the Henley Festival on the day her successor Boris Johnson resigned.

Mrs May threw some shapes as Craig David played the black-tie gathering.

She was replaced by Mr Johnson in July 2019, about a year after he quit as her foreign secretary.

She has been critical of some of the government's recent policies, including the planned deportation of asylum seekers to Rwanda.

The Oxfordshire festival is celebrating its 40th anniversary this weekend.

A special closing concert will be held on Sunday, with Katherine Jenkins and Jack Savoretti performing.

Getty Images
Mrs May has been MP for Maidenhead in Berkshire since 1997
Getty Images
The ex-prime minister attended the second night of the festival with her husband, Philip
Midas
The Henley Festival, which was first held in 1982, attracts about 25,000 people every year
Midas
Festivalgoers will also get to enjoy performances from Tom Jones, Katherine Jenkins and Jack Savoretti
Midas
The Script - and its lead singer Danny O'Donoghue - played the festival's first night on Wednesday...
Midas
...as did Liz Mitchell with Boney M

