Henley Festival: Ex-PM Theresa May parties as Boris steps down
Former prime minister Theresa May was spotted enjoying the Henley Festival on the day her successor Boris Johnson resigned.
Mrs May threw some shapes as Craig David played the black-tie gathering.
She was replaced by Mr Johnson in July 2019, about a year after he quit as her foreign secretary.
She has been critical of some of the government's recent policies, including the planned deportation of asylum seekers to Rwanda.
The Oxfordshire festival is celebrating its 40th anniversary this weekend.
A special closing concert will be held on Sunday, with Katherine Jenkins and Jack Savoretti performing.
