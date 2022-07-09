In pictures: Cornbury Music Festival over the years

Children watching in the audience during the first day of Cornbury in 2010Getty Images
Cornbury - nicknamed "Poshstock" - has always had a family-friendly atmosphere

Cornbury Music Festival is under way, with its organiser promising it will be the last ever one.

The festival's final weekend at Great Tew Park in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, features Bryan Adams, James Blunt, Ronan Keating, The Darkness, and The Waterboys.

The event, which began in 2004, was meant to end in 2017 until promoter Hugh Phillimore reversed his decision.

But he said 2022 "really, really, really, really, really is the last one".

The festival was last held in 2019 before being postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Phillimore told the BBC: "We sold a lot of tickets and the choice was either to refund everyone and call it a day, or have one more shot at it. It's been lovely but enough is enough."

Mica Paris, who performs on Saturday, said: "I've done so many Cornburys because it's always a great festival."

She added: "I'm just sad it's the final one. I'm not believing it."

After Jools Holland closes out the weekend on Sunday, Oxfordshire's summer festival calendar will never be the same again.

Cornbury Music Festival has been a staple of Oxfordshire summers since 2004
Getty Images
Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant headlined in 2006 when the festival took place at Cornbury Park
Getty Images
The Proclaimers played the following year, and are pictured here backstage
Getty Images
New wave pioneer Blondie played in 2004 and 2008
Getty Images
2010 saw disco diva Candi Staton take to the stage...
Getty Images
and headlining was 'Babylon' crooner David Gray
Getty Images
Elvis Costello headlined in 2012 after the event moved to the Great Tew Estate - the original site now hosts Wilderness Festival
Sophie Ellis Bextor thrilled the crowd in 2014
A reformed Blue sang their hits in 2015
Seal was a crowd favourite in 2016
Roxy Music frontman Bryan Ferry headlined in 2016 with a set full of classics
Getty Images
The 2017 festival was expected to be the last until organiser Hugh Phillimore did a u-turn
Getty Images
When it returned in 2018 there was an all-female bill on one of the days, which included Alanis Morissette
Getty Images
Gaz Coombes of local heroes Supergrass played the last Cornbury, before it went on hiatus because of the pandemic
Back for one last hurrah in 2022, Mr Phillimore said: "We've loved every precious moment of this dear little independent festival but I'm afraid it is now time for me to hang up my festival lanyards and call it a night"

