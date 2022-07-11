Jeremy Clarkson opens Diddly Squat restaurant in Oxfordshire
Jeremy Clarkson has opened a restaurant on his farm despite plans being rejected by councillors.
Proposals for the Diddly Squat restaurant in Chadlington were denied by West Oxfordshire District Council in January.
However, the former Top Gear presenter has reportedly found a "delightful little loophole", according to The Sun.
He said he had found another barn on his West Oxfordshire farm and notified the council of the restaurant opening.
Mr Clarkson posted the announcement on social media alongside a link for people to book a table.
He tweeted: "I'm thrilled to announce that you now have a chance to try the amazing food we grow and rear on my farm at the brand new (but quite rustic) Diddly Squat restaurant."
I’m thrilled to announce that you now have a chance to try the amazing food we grow and rear on my farm at the brand new (but quite rustic) Diddly Squat Restaurant. You can’t just turn up I’m afraid, but you can make a booking by following the link https://t.co/xZOWAjqkxq— Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) July 8, 2022
Planning officers previously rejected the Grand Tour host's plans to turn a lambing shed into a restaurant because it was out of keeping with the Cotswolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).
He said he had now opened a small restaurant in a different shed for a "very rustic" dining experience.
A description for the Diddly Squat venue on the online restaurant booking service OpenTable, states: "Before making your booking, you should know it's small, mostly outdoors and very rustic.
"Ordering a beer or going to the lavatory isn't as easy as in your local pub and we don't cater to the faddy.
"We've done our best to keep you warm and dry, but this is England."
It goes on to explain the menu mostly consists of food produced on the farm and diners will not be able to choose the cut of meat they are served.
It continues: "There is no menu as such - we simply serve what's available that day.
"But worry not, your table will be given a selection of snacks and starters followed by a roast and a pudding."
West Oxfordshire District Council has been approached for comment.
