UK Heatwave: South Oxfordshire may see bin collections suspended
- Published
Public services may be affected as temperatures continue to soar with waste collections facing suspension.
While crews have been collecting rubbish, it is possible work will stop because of the extreme heat, South Oxfordshire District Council says.
Residents have been asked to leave their bins out for two days after their scheduled collection if they had not been emptied.
The district includes Didcot, Henley, Thame and Wallingford.
The council apologised for any inconvenience on social media but said it would aim to catch up with its scheduled collection.
South Oxfordshire said the move would also affect collections within the Vale of White Horse District Council, which was offering emergency accommodation to rough sleepers due to the very hot weather conditions.
The BBC has approached other councils within the county to establish if they are adopting a similar policy.
It is not clear whether other services will be affected by the heatwave.
According to the Office for National Statistics, an estimated 149,100 people were living in South Oxfordshire in 2021.
