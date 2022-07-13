Oxford: City's council to explore free period product scheme
- Published
Councillors are set to debate a motion to look at offering free period products in a city's public buildings.
The proposed measures could see Oxford City Council provide free products in public toilets, the town hall and community centres.
The authority will debate the motion, which aims to overcome period poverty, on Monday.
The motion has been submitted by Green Party councillors Rosie Rawle and Lucy Pegg.
'Basic right'
Period poverty is when those on low incomes cannot afford, or access, suitable period products.
Ms Pegg, deputy leader of the Green group, said: "Access to dignity and period products should be a basic right for all who need it.
"If we're serious about tackling inequality in our city, we need to get serious about tackling period poverty."
The council says if the motion is passed it will support the Young Women's Music Project - Wings - a volunteer-run service which currently delivers free sanitary products across the city to anyone who needs them.
It would also see the authority lobby Oxfordshire County Council to bring in a similar plan and push for government to roll out a nationwide scheme.
In 2020, Scotland became the first country in the world to make period products freely available.
Surrey County Council set up a a scheme in 2021 to offer free period products in selected locations across the county.
