Barton murder inquiry: Search warrants carried out near Chipping Norton
Police have carried out a search at a caravan park as part of a murder investigation.
The body of Peter Crowley, from Barton, Oxford, was found at an address in Brome Place, Barton, in April.
Thames Valley Police said it executed a warrant at The Beeches Caravan Park on the A361 Burford Road near Chipping Norton in relation to the death.
A boy, 17, and a 16-year-old girl, from Oxford, are on bail after previously being arrested on suspicion of murder.
A 31-year-old man and 23-year-old woman, both from Oxford, were previously arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.
Police recovered several mobile phones during the search at the caravan park.
Officers also seized an illegal electrical stun device and a stolen caravan.
Supt Emma Garside called it a "successful operation to investigate criminality and support residents".
She added: "We gained some very useful intelligence as well as making an arrest and several seizures, while we also engaged positively with the people living there."
It is believed Mr Crowley was attacked at about 21:30 BST on 24 April, near the shops in Underhill Circus, though the incident was not reported to police.
Police said he was reportedly punched and kicked and fell to the ground, but did not seek medical attention and was taken home by friends.
A post-mortem examination did not identify the cause of death.
