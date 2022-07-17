West Oxfordshire residents without water because of burst pipe
People have been left without water in sweltering conditions because of a burst water pipe.
Thames Water has sent three water tankers to Minster Lovell in Oxfordshire and set up bottled water stations at Windrush Industrial Park and Burford School.
A large pipe burst in Witney on Saturday, which had since been repaired.
Thames Water apologised to residents still affected.
Temperatures reached highs of 29C (84.2F) in the area during the course of Sunday.
'Bad timing'
One woman contacted the BBC to say some residents had been without running water for more than a day.
She said: "There were huge queues along the A40 as residents from the six affected postcode areas tried to collect water... this is particularly bad timing given the heat wave."
An extreme heat warning is in place as the UK braces for record-breaking temperatures and people have been advised to take precautions including staying well-hydrated.
In a statement, Thames Water said the bottled water was "for essential use, like drinking, cooking and hand washing".
It said its underground reservoir in Worsham was taking time to fill because of the high demand for water in the area.
It added: "We're continuing to speak to industrial users in the area to ask if they could stop drawing water to help household supplies to recover.
"We're really sorry if you have low pressure or no water, especially during this heatwave."
