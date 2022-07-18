UK heatwave: Brize Norton RAF flights halted by 'extreme temperatures'
Flights have been temporarily halted at the RAF's Brize Norton air base due to "extreme temperatures".
The decision to stop flying activity at the Oxfordshire airfield was taken on Monday but no operations have been affected, the RAF said.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has not responded to reports that the hot weather has affected the runway at the site.
But it has confirmed that aircraft are using alternative airfields.
"During this period of extreme temperature flight safety remains the RAF’s top priority, so aircraft are using alternative airfields in line with a long-established plan. This means there is no impact on RAF operations."
Temperatures topped 38C (100F) in the heatwave in England on Monday.
The Met Office has issued a red extreme heat warning for Monday and Tuesday in much of the country, from London and the South East up to York and Manchester.
Flights have been disrupted at London Luton Airport after high temperatures led to a "surface defect" being identified on the runway.
Several schools across Oxfordshire have also been closed or partially shut due to the heat.
