Oxford Stadium: Greyhound racing returns despite petition
Greyhound racing will return to Oxford Stadium next month, despite a petition signed by more than 3,000 people.
The petition organised by animal rights campaigners urged city councillors to oppose the return of dog racing and to consult on other uses of the stadium.
But at a meeting on Monday, councillors said they had no power to stop racing and instead backed a motion that called for improved welfare for greyhounds.
It has been a decade since dog racing was hosted at the venue in Cowley.
At the full council meeting, Labour councillor Linda Smith said there was "zero point" in the city council opposing greyhound racing because the authority did not have the power to stop it.
She said: "It's up to the residents of Oxford to decide whether or not they attend the races - it's not up to this council to decide for them."
Welfare of dogs
Resident Nigel Gibson told the meeting: "The cruelty involved in breeding and racing greyhounds is well documented and should no longer have a part to play in Oxford."
On its website, the stadium said "the care and welfare of all dogs participating" would be its "highest priority".
Oxford City Council said its local plan supported the revival of greyhound racing at the stadium.
A separate petition against the plans organised by animal rights group PETA attracted more than 32,000 signatures.
The stadium, which opened in 1939, had its last greyhound race meeting in December 2012.
Last year, race venue operator Kevin Boothby secured a 10-year lease to reopen the stadium.
Racing will return on 26 August and will be held on Friday and Saturday evenings, initially.
Speedway has also returned to the venue.
