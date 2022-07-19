Banbury mouse-infested takeaway fined almost £200,000
A mouse-infested takeaway has been fined almost £200,000 and its director barred from the catering industry.
Yassine Al-Ashkar pleaded guilty to 18 offences over the condition of Banbury's Lebanese Wraphouse at Oxford Magistrates' Court on Friday.
Rodent droppings were found in food storage and preparation areas during an inspection in 2021.
Cherwell District Council said despite later visits the owner failed to engage.
'Stubbornly failed'
During an unannounced inspection in February 2022 officers found the sink had been removed, meaning basic hygiene could not be maintained, the council said.
The staircase was damaged and an improvised wooden structure was being used to access the first floor, presenting a serious risk of injury to staff, it added.
Councillor Eddie Reeves said it was a business which "stubbornly failed" to respond to repeated attempts to help bring its operations up to standard.
"Due to the seriousness and persistence of the offending in this case, the magistrate has fined the business £10,000 per offence.
"That serves as a very serious deterrent to any other businesses who are tempted to break the rules and put their customers' and staff's safety at risk," Mr Reeves said.
The Lebanese Wraphouse Ltd was fined £180,000. It was ordered to pay £11,427 in costs with a £190 victim surcharge.
Mr Al-Ashkar was personally ordered to pay £894. Three further charges against the business were dropped.
Warning: Graphic image
The council was also granted a hygiene prohibition order, meaning Al-Ashkar can no longer be part of the management of any food business.
Other issues identified on the premises included a build-up of dirt and debris, damage to the floor and an absence of soap and hand-drying facilities at a wash basin.
