In Pictures: Chris Andrews' photos of Oxford spanning 40 years

Image caption,

"The Spires from South Park are an iconic view. For the first picture I took here, 40 years ago (bottom right) I knew the light was going to be perfect so I jumped on my old post office bike saying 'I'll be back in time for supper', but I was late and unable to let my girlfriend know because we had no mobile phones in 1982." The other photos (clockwise) were taken in 2021, 2012, and 2001.