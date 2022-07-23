In Pictures: Chris Andrews' photos of Oxford spanning 40 years
By Galya Dimitrova
BBC Oxford
- Published
Chris Andrews has been photographing some of the most beautiful parts of Oxford for 40 years.
He has captured iconic local views and activities, from punting down the river to walking down Oxfordshire's green spaces in all seasons.
His work has sold on millions of postcards, books, calendars, fridge magnets, coasters, and diaries.
"I've been inside college buildings when no one was there or on their rooftops early in the morning", Mr Andrews told the BBC.
"There's something magical about the quiet of the early morning and hearing the blackbirds' song echo around an empty quad, or the alarm waking the students up."
He tells us about some of his favourites pictures of the city across four decades.
All pictures subject to copyright.
