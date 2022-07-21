Parking ban approved for Oxford's Broad Street
Parking spaces and loading bays are to be removed from one of Oxford's most famous streets, a council has agreed.
Oxfordshire County Council approved an Experimental Traffic Regulation Order (ETRO) for Broad Street in the city centre.
The council said it would increase footfall and improve air quality.
A public consultation will be held about the changes before they are made permanent.
Under the plans, aimed at discouraging vehicle movements along the street, existing pay-and-display parking will be removed and an existing motorcycle bay and disabled bays relocated.
'Symbolic move'
There will also be a complete loading ban along most of the street.
Speaking at a cabinet member for highways decision meeting, Eynsham councillor Dan Levy described Broad Street as "one of the finest streets in the country, possibly in Europe".
He added: "It's a draw for tourists from all over the world - they aren't coming here to see a car park which is what we've made it."
"This will make it much more attractive for people on bikes and walking. The streetscape will be immeasurably improved - it's a brave and symbolic move," he added.
A six-month public consultation period about the scheme will begin when the changes are put in place, before a decision is made on making it permanent.
