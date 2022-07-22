Campsfield House motion fails at Cherwell council
A councillor's motion that called for the reopening of a controversial immigration detention centre to be stopped has failed at a meeting.
Campsfield House in Kidlington, Oxfordshire, could reopen in late 2023 to house up to 400 male detainees.
The centre was shut in 2018 after years of problems.
Green councillor Ian Middleton tabled a motion at Cherwell District Council that would have asked the Home Office to ditch its plan.
He said its reopening would be "truly horrific" for the town.
But 20 councillors voted to oppose the measure, with 18 in favour. One councillor abstained.
Conservative council leader Barry Wood opposed Mr Middleton's motion.
"Applicants for asylum need a good quality place with good quality support and we should be trying to find a way to make that possible at the new Campsfield House," he said.
Layla Moran MP, whose Oxford West and Abingdon constituency includes Kidlington, said the Home Office's decision to potentially reopen the centre "reflects at best a failure of policy and at worst complete heartlessness".
Oxford City Council said the potential reopening of the centre would be "inhumane" earlier this month.
The Home Office previously said it would talk to interested parties about the plans.
A spokesperson added the welfare of future detainees would be of the "upmost importance".
