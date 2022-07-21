Witney new 20mph speed limit approved
Most of the roads in an Oxfordshire town are to have a 20mph (32km/h) speed limit, a council has decided.
The plans were approved at an Oxfordshire County Council meeting earlier, with new signage expected to be installed later this year.
Witney is the first Oxfordshire town to adopt the change as part of the council's promised 20mph policy.
More than half of the people who took part in a consultation about the proposals objected to the new limits.
Of the 288 responses, only 93 supported the scheme.
But speaking at the meeting, councillor Andrew Coles referred to the crash on Curbridge Road in 2014 that killed 14-year-old Liberty Baker and injured two of her friends.
He said: "I absolutely do not want to see one more child killed, let alone injured, on Witney's roads."
Andrew Gant, cabinet member for highways management, called it a "landmark moment" for the £8m county-wide policy.
He said: "Witney is just the start, and more than 70 other towns and villages will be benefiting from reduced speeds in the next financial year - followed by hundreds more in the next two years."
Mayor of Witney Liz Duncan, who helped develop the scheme, said it would bring "improved road safety for residential streets, reducing the risks of death and injury".
Thames Valley Police is "supportive" of the plan. But officers will not be expected to usually "proactively enforce" the revised limits.
The council said it wanted a "change of mindset, rather than enforcement", and that breaking the limit would become "socially unacceptable" as more places adopted the changes.
In other areas of the town limits will be reduced from 50mph (80.5 km/h) to 40mph (64.4 km/h) and from 40mph to 30mph.
Ministers in Wales recently voted to reduce speed limits in built-up areas there from 30mph (48.3km/h) to 20mph.
