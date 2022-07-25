Oxfordshire County Council set to trial new social care cap system
Oxfordshire County Council is set to trial the government's plan to cap the costs people face if they need social care.
In September it was announced no-one in England would pay more than £86,000 in care fees during their lifetime.
Fees for personal care, like help with washing and dressing will be covered, but not living costs.
The council is one of six picked by the government to try out the new system from January.
Councillor Tim Bearder, cabinet member for adult social care at Oxfordshire County Council, said the authority was "currently working hard behind the scenes to set up the new system".
"Over the coming months we will make sure residents are kept informed of what these changes mean for them," he said.
The plan, which sees personal care paid for by local authorities after people reach the £86,000 cap, comes in across England from October 2023.
The other five local authorities in the pilot are Wolverhampton, Blackpool, Cheshire East, Newham and North Yorkshire.
Under the government's wider social care plan:
- People will no longer pay more than £86,000 towards their care during their lifetime. This starts in October 2023
- The £86,000 limit, or cap, only covers personal care, such as help washing or dressing. It does not cover living costs such as food, energy bills or accommodation
- After people reach the £86,000 cap, personal care will be paid for by local authorities
- People with assets under £20,000 will not have to contribute to care costs (compared with £14,250 now). However, they might have to contribute from their income. Assets are things you own - like a house or savings
- Those with between £20,000 and £100,000 can get help towards costs from their local council. This is means-tested - so, it depends on things like income and property
