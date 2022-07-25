Man arrested after 'possible firearms incident' in Oxford
A man has been arrested as police investigate "a possible firearms incident".
Officers attended the incident in Oxford at 18:45 BST on Sunday after reports of "a possible discharge of a firearm".
It is believed a man was in a car in Crown Street, near the junction with Cowley Road, when he was approached by someone and subsequently received "a very small wound to his shoulder possibly caused by some sort of firearm", Thames Valley Police said.
The person who approached the vehicle made off and the victim was taken to hospital, the police added.
The victim's injuries are not believed to be serious.
Superintendent Andrew Cranidge said officers were following "a number of lines of enquiry".
"The public are likely to see an increased police presence while we continue to investigate.
"One man has been arrested in connection with this incident", he added.
Witnesses have been urged to come forward.
