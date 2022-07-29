Dr Ling Felce: Lorry driver admits causing scientist's cycle death
A lorry driver who crashed into a leading scientist while she was cycling has admitted causing death by dangerous driving.
Pharmacology researcher Dr Ling Felce, 35, died at the roundabout junction of St Clement's Street and The Plain in Oxford on 1 March.
Robert Whiting initially denied causing Dr Felce's death and was due to go on trial at Oxford Crown Court on Monday.
But the 40-year has changed his plea and will be sentenced on 8 September.
Dr Felce had been researching immune responses to Covid and was taking a leading role in setting up a new institute at the University of Oxford in the months before her death.
The mother-of-two was previously described by her family as "selfless and caring", and they said they had been left "devastated" by her death.
