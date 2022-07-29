Banbury stabbing: Five deny murdering man in back garden

Police officer outside Howard Road, Banbury
A post-mortem examination found Keith Green died as the result of a stab wound to his chest

Five people have denied murdering a man who was stabbed to death in the garden of a house.

Keith Green, 40, was found in a back garden in Howard Road, Banbury, on 13 February.

Three men, a woman and a teenage girl have all pleaded not guilty to murder at a hearing at Oxford Crown Court.

They are due to stand trial on 12 September.

