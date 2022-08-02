Oxford: Private landlords licence deadline looms
- Published
A compulsory licence for landlords who rent out private homes in a city is set to come into force.
Oxford City Council said the new scheme is coming in to protect tenants, "drive up standards and crack down on rogue landlords".
Starting on 1 September a five-year licence will cost £480, those without a licence could be fined up to £30,000.
Currently only houses in multiple occupation - shared houses - require a licence to operate in the city.
The authority said between 2015 and 2020 tenants in 2,990 properties - around one in 10 of all privately rented homes - had complained about their housing conditions.
Council inspectors who visited the homes found numerous sub-standard properties.
One privately rented home had a toilet plumbed into a shower, another had a large hole in the floor of its bathroom and garden sheds at others were being rented out as rooms.
Councillor Linda Smith, cabinet member for housing said: "Every tenant deserves a decent home and selective licensing will help drive up standards and crack down on rogue landlords.
"It will also protect the majority of responsible landlords and agents who do a good job."
One month until #SelectiveLicensing comes into effect in Oxford.— Oxford City Council (@OxfordCity) August 1, 2022
If you're a #landlord you will need to comply with housing standards and need a license to rent out a property.
Find out more ⬇️ https://t.co/m9nOhF20PM pic.twitter.com/dCuJ5N9v5O
The authority said half (49.3%) of all homes in the city are currently privately rented.
A landlord information event is being held by the authority at Oxford Town Hall on 15 August at 10:00 BST.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.