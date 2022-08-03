Oxford City football club to accept Bitcoin payments
A football club is thought to be the first in non-league to accept matchday payments in digital currency.
Oxford City will accept Bitcoin from fans buying tickets, food and drink at their RAW Charging Stadium as an alternative to card and cash.
The payments will be first accepted at Saturday's National League South opener against Eastbourne Borough.
The club's director of football said paying with Bitcoin could "become the new normal" at grounds.
It has agreed a multi-year partnership with Isle of Man-based CoinCorner, which will also be its back-of-shirt sponsors.
The company has produced The Bolt Card, which it said is the world's first contactless card for Bitcoin.
Justin Merritt, the club's director of football, said: "Embracing the latest technologies and innovations to ensure Oxford City FC can continue to operate as a self-sustaining club is a key part of our long-term objectives.
"It's not mandatory for people to engage with our new technology, but we believe in time paying via Bitcoin will become the new normal in English football."
Daniel Scott, CoinCorner's CEO, said: "Innovation and forward-thinking sit at the heart of our key working objectives, just like Oxford City FC.
"It's pleasing to see the club become the first adopters of Bitcoin payment in the National League. We believe this move will set a trend across non-league and Football League divisions as digital currency establishes itself as the new normal for sports fan and eventgoers across the UK."
