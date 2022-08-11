Oxford Stadium: Greyhound racing return delayed
A controversial return of greyhound racing to Oxford Stadium has been postponed, organisers have said.
About 3,000 people and animal rights charities opposed the sport returning to the revamped stadium. It reopened for speedway fixtures in April after closing in 2012.
Operators said the planned meetings for 26 and 27 August will not go ahead.
They said the cancellation would be used to "guarantee all facilities have been tried and thoroughly tested".
No new date has been set for the next greyhound meeting.
Race venue operator Kevin Boothby secured a 10-year lease to reopen the stadium last year.
In July, Lib Dem Oxford city councillor Laurence Fouweather asked colleagues to support his ultimately unsuccessful motion opposing the return of greyhound racing and asking Mr Boothby to explore other uses.
Labour councillor Linda Smith said there was "zero point" in the council opposing racing because it did not have the power to stop it.
She said: "It's up to the residents of Oxford to decide whether or not they attend the races - it's not up to this council to decide for them."
A second petition against greyhound racing plans organised by animal rights group PETA was signed by 32,000 people.
The stadium, which opened in 1939, had its last greyhound race meeting in December 2012.
