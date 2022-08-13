Fuel theft reports rise in Thames Valley area as prices increase
There has been a surge in reports of fuel thefts, particularly in the countryside, said Thames Valley Police.
Rural officers for the force said thefts of oil, diesel, petrol and heating fuel had repeatedly been reported in the Cherwell district.
They said the significant increase in fuel prices had left people vulnerable to thieves.
The force has published advice to help people protect themselves from becoming victims.
It has suggested people implement a fuel management system to counteract unauthorised usage, and recommended keeping the fuel tank visible and away from the road with gates shut.
Officers said people in rural areas should install a fuel tank alarm and monitoring system, along with anti-siphoning devices.
A perimeter detection system, CCTV and bollards would also deter criminals, they said.
