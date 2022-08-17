Oxford train station: Funding confirmed for £161m upgrade
Funding for a £161m upgrade of a railway station has been confirmed by the government.
The changes at Oxford station will include a new track, platform and fully accessible entrance on its west side.
A wider rail bridge will be built over Botley Road with a cycle and walking path, and it will be high enough for double-decker buses to pass underneath.
Work will begin later this year, with the redevelopment expected to be complete and ready to use in 2024.
The Department for Transport said the upgrade for the station, which before the pandemic managed 8.7 million passenger journeys a year, would "significantly improve capacity".
It added that the project was "specifically designed to improve passenger experience, better integrate the station into the local road networks and boost economic growth by supporting the creation of almost 10,000 jobs in the area".
It is one of the first projects delivered through the government's new scheme SPEED (Swift, Pragmatic and Efficient Enhancement Delivery) that aims to halve the time it takes to complete rail infrastructure projected and slash costs.
Rail minister Wendy Morton said: "This £161m will truly transform the region, increasing the number of services for passengers, boosting economic growth by connecting people to new opportunities and increasing freight services between the South and Midlands."
Mike Gallop, Network Rail's Western route and strategic operations director, added: "We are delighted to have been awarded this significant amount of funding from the Department for Transport, which will enable us make positive substantial improvements to Oxford station and railway for the benefit of our passengers and freight customers."
