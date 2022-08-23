Supporters and protestors turn out at Oxford drag queen kids' storytime
Supporters have turned out to back a children's story hour, run by a drag performer, that was targeted by protesters.
Aida H Dee performed at Oxfordshire County Library as part of a UK tour designed to inform youngsters about the LGBTQ+ community.
About 50 protestors outside claimed the show sexualised children.
An estimated 300 people joined a pro-LGBTQ+ rights counter protest to put a "protective ring" around the library.
Last month, two protesters interrupted the session at Reading Library while about 25 others rallied outside.
Oxfordshire County Council said the act was "appropriate" for the age group but had brought in security for Tuesday's show.
The library was closed to the general public for the event at the library in Westgate, Oxford.
Dozens of police officers attended, with the two groups kept apart by barriers.
Brad and Issy Riddy attended the reading with their 21-month-old son Cassius.
Mr Riddy said: "They [the protestors] clearly haven't done any research or know what they're talking about or spoken to any trans or gay people."
Lilian Hunt, 74, said she joined the counter protest to help keep a "protective ring around the library".
"Pantomime is a tradition we've had for a long time. Is that going to be next, because we have the panto dames?
"I'm a bit old for this carry on, but it's nice to have all walks of life represented."
Among those opposing the session, Mary Lord from Abingdon said it was bringing up "ideas of sexuality that [children] actually are not ready for".
"Drag entertainment is an adult form of entertainment. It is about sex.
"What we're talking about is very impressionable children who are not just having a story read to them by someone in a costume, they're having a story read to them by someone with an agenda.
"I think for some children it could be very dangerous," she added.
Sab Samuel, the creative force behind the drag show, said Aida H Dee was intended to be a positive role model for children and that the shows included no sexual language nor were children exposed to sexual situations.
'No sexual focus'
Mr Samuel, who has received hate mail in the past, previously said the incident in Reading was the first time protestors had attended an event.
"What is confusing is that these groups are attempting to create a sexual focus where none exists by drawing attention to sex and sexuality," he said.
However, the following day about 30 protestors forced the Bristol show to be postponed and one person was arrested in connection with an alleged assault, police said.
Who is behind the protests?
Alistair Coleman & Shayan Sardarizadeh, BBC Monitoring
These library protests have not come out of the blue.
They've been planned on social media by known groups who have switched from anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protests to evidence-free claims that these events are being hosted by "paedophiles" and "child groomers".
The personalities behind the demonstrations in Bristol and Reading are well known figures on conspiracy theory-based social media groups.
Many of them are known for attending protests outside Covid vaccination centres, attempting to shut them down with baseless claims that vaccines are killing people.
Among them are Alpha Men Assemble, a group of so-called Sovereign Citizens who believe they have the right to opt out of laws to which they do not consent, and swear in members as "Common Law Constables."
Others represent a far-right group known as Independent Nationalist Network, which includes former members of the BNP and Patriotic Alternative.
Figures such as Tommy Robinson (real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon) and Jayda Fransen of Britain First, who recently polled 23 votes in the Wakefield by-election, have thrown their weight behind the protests.
In a statement, Oxfordshire County Council said it was "confident that this is appropriate and well-suited for the advertised age groups of 3-8 years old under parental guidance".
It said the event had been "appropriately risk assessed and safeguarding measures are in place".
"However, we're aware that other areas have encountered some issues related to people unhappy about the event," it continued.
"Therefore to ensure the safety of the performer, and the young children attending, there will be limited access to the events for those with advance tickets, and libraries will be closed in advance of the events," the statement said.
Mr Samuel, who has strongly defended what he does, previously told the BBC: "Role models are like oxygen, if you don't have them you can't breathe and for LGBTQ+ people, we've been dying."
