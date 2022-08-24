Oxford's Lamb & Flag pub 'reopening for Freshers Week'
- Published
A historic pub that closed because of the coronavirus pandemic is aiming to reopen for Freshers Week.
The Lamb & Flag in Oxford city centre, which was frequented by authors JRR Tolkien, CS Lewis, and Thomas Hardy, was taken over by a community group last year.
The pub had operated on St Giles since 1613 and is owned by St John's College.
The Inklings Group is renovating the building and has targeted a late September/early October launch.
It is named after the group that met in Oxford at sites, including the pub in the 1930s and 1940s.
Members included CS Lewis and JRR Tolkien, and meetings were also held in the Eagle and Child pub, also in St Giles, and at Magdalen College.
Dave Norwood, who helps run the community interest group, said: "Thirty four years ago I went there for my first pint during Freshers Week so the real target is that the students coming up to Oxford at the end of September/beginning of October should be able to have their first pint in there as well."
Mr Norwood said the refurbishments were needed as the pub had been "closed for quite a long time since the start of Covid so it really needed some serious TLC".
He said returning punters would also be "pleasantly surprised" that they had managed to "get the smell out of the toilet" as part of the refresh.
'Household names'
Mr Norwood told the BBC that the new Inklings Group, which has 300 members, also consisted of present day Oxford authors.
He said: "Most of us are not writers but I should say there are famous writers in our midst which you'll find more about at another time.
"I'm sworn to secrecy right now but some of these writers are household names who also just said 'we cannot let this literary tradition end'.
"But also some famous politicians have got involved so we've really got a mishmash of 300 weird and wonderful people to open this pub."
In a statement St John's College said it was "pleased to see that refurbishment of the pub is progressing well and looks forward to its opening soon".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.