Thames Water leak protest: Sheriff of Oxford takes dip in floodwaters
The sheriff of Oxford has taken his protest against Thames Water to new depths.
Councillor Mike Rowley, of Oxford City Council, has accused the water firm of failing to fix leaks during the drought and hosepipe ban.
He was photographed taking a dip at the site of flooding by Littlemore roundabout, off Oxford Road, where a pipe leak has flooded the footpath.
Thames Water has been approached for comment.
The firm previously told the BBC it was on site "within hours" of the first reports of the leak on 11 August, and apologised for the inconvenience caused.
Posting a picture of himself in the floodwater on social media, Mr Rowley said: "I normally enjoy outdoor swimming but a drought's been declared and this water should be in the pipe.
"Come on Thames Water get the leak fixed."
A hosepipe ban for Thames Water customers came into force on Wednesday but Mr Rowley said residents were growing frustrated by the roundabout flooding, which started two weeks ago.
Talking BBC Radio Oxford about his morning dip, Mr Rowley said: "I went for a swim in 'Littlemore Lake', as people have taken to calling it. It's the length of a proper swimming pool. It's two metres deep in the middle.
"[Thames Water] didn't seem to be paying any attention to the complaints that I know many local residents have submitted to them.
"So I thought if I make myself look a bit silly it could attract more attention to this and other leaks in Oxford... they need to be paying attention to."
The flooding has been caused by damage to a 2ft (30cm) pipe and Thames Water told the BBC it was a "complex repair" and pumps were being used to take away excess water.
The water is flooding an underpass that usually serves as a foot and cycle path connecting Littlemore and Oxford city centre.
Mr Rowley urged others not to attempt swimming in the water.
He added: "I've never been such a hit on Twitter, normally I'm a pretty boring councillor, but this seems to have hit a chord because the sun is shining, it doesn't look like it's going to rain anytime soon and [Thames Water is] letting all this water go to waste."
