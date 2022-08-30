Oxford Low Traffic Neighbourhoods face legal challenge threat
- Published
Campaigners against low-traffic zones are planning to mount a legal challenge.
Opponents of the Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) in Oxfordshire have lunched a fundraising campaign in a bid to raise enough money to take their case to court.
The LTNs, which prevent through-traffic, have been introduced at several locations by Oxfordshire County Council.
But the measures have sparked protests.
Some say the LTNs make the streets safer and quieter, but others want them removed, saying they increase traffic and pollution.
On Saturday more than 100 people gathered in Cowley to voice their concerns. Their protest was one of several held over the past few weeks.
The county council said LTNs were being trialled in residential roads that were used as through routes by private cars.
But opponents - including groups such as Reconnecting Oxford, One Headington, The Oxford LTN Smart Changes - are aiming to raise £30,000 as soon as possible.
They said the money would be used to "produce more campaign leaflets and posters, and pay for legal and related advice ahead of mounting a legal challenge against the council's mass road closure programme".
The county council previously said it would continue to monitor the LTNs on a site-by-site basis and evaluate their impact.
"We will also continue to engage with residents and other interested parties on the impact of LTNs on their journeys," it added in a statement.
The LTNs aim to reduce the number of car journeys and improve walking and cycling.
The authority has been approached for further comment.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.